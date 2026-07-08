Prisons IG suspends district jail officials after surprise inspection

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Salik Jalal conducted a surprise inspection of Lahore District Jail to review the security arrangements, administrative affairs and welfare facilities and suspended various officials of the prison over multiple complaints besides punishing others.

During the visit, a detailed inspection of the prison’s external and internal security arrangements, mess, kitchen, various barracks, the jail hospital, waiting area, and other key facilities were reviewed.

An official said that the prison’s external security arrangements were found to be generally satisfactory, with security personnel at various checkpoints performing their duties diligently and professionally. However, he said, the inspection revealed serious shortcomings in cleanliness, management, food quality and basic facilities at the warders’ mess. Expressing strong displeasure, the inspector general ordered immediate corrective measures.

He ordered the immediate suspension of the lines officer, Assistant Superintendent Imdad Hussain, and Warders’ Mess In-charge Sajid Ali for poor administrative supervision and negligence in the discharge of their responsibilities.

During his visit to various barracks, Mr Jalal met inmates and sought feedback on the quality of food, medical care, educational opportunities, religious activities, access to clean drinking water and other essential facilities.

At the jail hospital, the medical staff were found present on duty, while cleanliness, discipline and healthcare services were declared satisfactory. However, he said, the jail administration was instructed to install additional chilled water dispensers in barracks 3 and 4 without delay to ensure that inmates had an adequate supply of filtered cold drinking water during summer.

While inspecting the inmates’ kitchen, he found that the prepared food did not meet the required standards. Consequently, he ordered the suspension of inmate kitchen in-charge Warder Jamshed, while directing that a show-cause notice be issued to the concerned assistant superintendent of the jail to determine responsibility and ensure effective accountability.

During a meeting with the families of released prisoners at the waiting area, visitors expressed overall satisfaction with the available facilities but complained about delays in the release process. In response, the inspector general directed the jail superintendent and deputy superintendent (judicial) to streamline and expedite all release procedures, making them more transparent and efficient to prevent unnecessary delays and inconvenience for the public.

Mr Jalal emphasised that providing prison staff and inmates with quality food, a clean environment, decent accommodation and essential facilities remains the Punjab Prisons Department’s top priority. He instructed prison authorities to immediately improve the quality of food served to both warders and inmates.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026