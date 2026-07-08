E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Dawar Mehmood’s stand-up comedy shows kick off today

Shoaib Ahmed Published Updated
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LAHORE: The Lahorites should get ready for a night of laughter as stand-up comedy by Dawar Mehmood, produced by Wajiha Wasim, will be happening at Ali Auditorium from Wednesday (today) to July 12.

Dawar Mehmood is known in the theatre industry with many incredible plays to his credit. He has long been directing plays written by Anwar Maqsood and the duo gave many spectacular theatrical productions.

Dawar earlier did only one stand-up comedy a year-and-a-half ago as he was more into theatre plays; however, he is now doing the one at Ali Auditorium, a show packed with sharp wit, relatable stories, and endless laughs awaits the audience.

Talking to Dawn on Tuesday, Mehmood explains the title of his stand-up comedy, Compromise, saying, “We all make compromises all our life and one keeps on compromising all his life on different things, issues so that’s the basic theme of the stand-up comedy.”

The topics of his stand-up comedy would include his life journey, his parents and how he came to Karachi at the age of 16 and met Anwar Maqsood and some other stories of his life.

“It is my suggestion that children less than 18 years of age should not come to see stand-up comedy. We won’t stop them but the show is not for people below 18 years of age. It is not dirty but ‘naughty’,” Mehmood says in a lighter vein while discussing his expected audience, saying all 20 years to 100 years audience was his audience for the stand-up comedy.

Mehmood dreamt to rule over the theatre industry when he was very young and was fond of watching stage plays and PTV iconic productions such as Aangan Tehra, Fifty Fifty, Benjamin Sisters, Silver Jubilee, Half Plate and so on.

He is also a great fan of Moeen Akhtar. He established a company KopyKats Production. One of the aims of his life was to direct plays written by Anwar Maqsood. Young Mehmood surprised many when his first play Pawnay14 August, written by Anwar Maqsood, was performed on stage in 2010. The play got an enormous response.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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Shoaib Ahmed is a reporter for Dawn with over 30 years of experience covering art, culture, and wildlife. His reporting encompasses both visual and performing arts as well as the Punjab Wildlife Department.

Shoaib Ahmed

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