Businessmen concerned over masstransit route

GUJRAT: The representatives of Gujranwala’s business community have expressed their concerns over the 2.5km-long underground tunnel section of the masstransit project passing through the city’s commercial hub, where nearly 200 markets are located.

They fear that if the main access to the area shops are blocked during construction, businesses can suffer severe financial losses. The traders urged the authorities to minimise the acquisition of commercial properties and ensure fair compensation for all affected owners through a price assessment committee.

They also stressed the need for providing temporary access routes for customers during the construction work so that commercial activities and livelihoods remain protected throughout the execution of the project.

A special interactive meeting between the senior administration of the Gujranwala division and the local business community was also held at the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), hosted by its president Ali Humayun Butt on Monday. A briefing session was also held about the mass transit system (metro project) held at the Chamber Hall.

Senior govt official hold interactive session with traders to address their concerns

The primary objective of the session was to address the concerns of manufacturers, shopkeepers and the business community regarding the project and to provide them with a direct platform to present their reservations before the administration. It also wanted to assure the traders that commercial activities would continue smoothly during the construction period and that the city’s industrial and business operations remain unaffected.

Project Director retired Capt Zahid Saeed delivered a detailed presentation on the project’s routes, implementation timeline and expected economic impact. He said the project had become indispensable for Gujranwala’s future in view of the city’s rapidly increasing traffic volume.

Sharing key details, he said the total cost of the historic project was Rs62.74 billion, including the construction cost of Rs47.69 billion. The project would span 31.5km and include 25 stations, of which 23 would be at the ground-level while two would be underground. A 2.5km section would be constructed as an underground tunnel, he said and added that it was designed in accordance with international standards. The project had also reduced land acquisition from 68 marlas to only 46 marlas to minimise the impact on private properties, he added.

Addressing the concerns raised by the business community, Gujranwala Commissioner Muhammad Ali assured participants that the project’s design meets international standards and would be more aesthetically developed than the metro systems in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

He said utilities were being shifted for the past two months in coordination with Gepco, Wasa, PTCL, Sui and other relevant departments. To protect the environment, trees were being scientifically transplanted instead of being cut down. He further assured that all affected property owners would receive full compensation in accordance with the rates determined by the price assessment committee.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026