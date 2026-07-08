Flood-like situation in DG Khan hill torrents

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The third spell of the monsoon rains has caused flood-like conditions in the hill torrents across the DG Khan district, forcing people to evacuate their home in some areas.

Following the monsoon downpour over the Sulaiman mountain range, floodwater has started rushing through Vadore, Sakhi Sarwar, Sori Lound and other hill torrents in the area.

The district administration has issued a public alert, urging residents to stay away from flood channels and avoid crossing seasonal nullahs. Heavy monsoon rains have also caused low-level flooding in some other hill torrents, including Kora, Wahowa, Sanghar, and other seasonal waterways.

According to the Irrigation Department’s Flood Control Centre, 1,037 cusecs are passing through Kora, 3,000 cusecs through Wahowa, 24,064 cusecs through Sanghar, 4,411 cusecs through Sori Lound, and 1,832 cusecs through Vadore hill torrents.

The authorities have already advised the people living along the flood channels to move to safer locations.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Khalid says the district administration, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments are on high alert and continuously monitoring the flood situation.

He says that residents have been warned against making attempts to cross seasonal nullahs, and urged to avoid unnecessary travel during the rainy season.

They have been advised to strictly follow the official safety instructions to protect their lives and property, the DC adds.

Meanwhile, floodwaters from Vadore hill torrent entered nearby settlements, including Chat Sarkani, Bela, Bada, and other villages, forcing many families to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in safe places.

The affected residents have appealed to the government to take measures to restore the natural courses of these hill torrents up to the river Indus to prevent recurring devastation caused by flash floods during every monsoon season.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026