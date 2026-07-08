E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Young man sets himself ablaze

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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BAHAWALPUR: A young man suffered serious burns in an attempt to commit suicide by self-immolation at Mohallah Gulabpura in Lodhran city on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 media coordinator, Iqrar (23) allegedly doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire in a bid to end his life following a family dispute.

A Rescue 1122 team, responding to an emergency call, reached the scene and provided first aid to Iqrar, who was later shifted to Lodhran District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The rescuers say that the patients’ has suffered burns on his entire body. Police are looking into the matter.

BOY DIES: A boy died and a man was injured in a road crash involving two motorcycles and a trailer near Bahawalpur toll plaza on Multan Road.

As per Rescue 1122 officials, Amir (36) and Kashif (16) were on a motorcycle when it collided with another bike on Multan Road. After the collision, both fell on the road and were run over by a speeding trailer coming behind their bike.

As a result, Kashif died on the spot while Amir suffered serious injuries.

Lodhran police have registered a case against trailer driver, who was taken into custody, while the body and the injured man were shifted to Lodhran DHQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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