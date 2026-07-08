E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Hockey hero’s statue restored

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BAHAWALPUR: The Cantonment Board, Bahawalpur (CBB), has restored the statue of national hockey hero Samiullah Khan after it was allegedly damaged by some unidentified miscreants last week.

CBB Station Commander Brig Ghazanfar Jhakkar told Dawn on Tuesday that the some unidentified miscreants had separated the statue’s hands and stolen away the hockey stick and the ball attached to it last week.

However, he said the CBB has restored the statue and repainted its platform, which is now giving a new look, to pay tribute to the national hero.

Besides, the station commander said, the sword model that had gone missing from the statue of late Bahawalpur Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V at the intersection of Bahawalpur board’s office, has also been reinstalled to restore its original shape.

The CBB had installed these statues during previous years to acknowledge national heroes belonging to the region.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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