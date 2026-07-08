Traffic cop arrested for receiving bribe

SAHIWAL: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a traffic police sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly accepting Rs20,000 as bribe from a vehicle driver to issue an LTV driving licence on Tuesday.

According to the ACE, the traffic police SI, Ali Raza, was arrested in a raid conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate, during which marked currency notes were also recovered from the suspect.

The ACE said the suspect was caught red-handed while receiving Rs30,000 from the driver, Ali Husnain, a resident of Sheikhupura for issuance of an LTV driving licence

The ACE registered a case against the suspect under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5(2)-47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) on the complaint of Husnain.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026