E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Teen drowns in rainwater drain

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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NAROWAL: A 16-year-old boy is feared drowned while crossing the rainwater drain of Basantar on the back of a buffalo drowned.

Harmat Ali, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Narowal, said the control room had received a phone call from village Aulakh, tehsil Shakargarh. According to the caller, the boy drowned while crossing the rainwater drain while riding a buffalo. The rescue teams started a search operation in the drain to search for the teen.

Narowal District Emergency Officer Engineer Aurangzeb identified the boy as Hassan Ali, a resident of village Mulla. He said 13 divers of Rescue 1122 were participating in the search operation to find the body and added that the search operation would continue until the body was found.

Local people are also participating in the search operation .

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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