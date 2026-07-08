E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Two killed, three injured in road accident

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TOBA TEK SINGH: Two persons were killed and three others were injured when a speeding bus ran over a rickshaw and a bike at the Rahmay Shah Chowk in Tandlianwala.

Rescue 1122 officials said that biker Shakil (65) died instantly while Suthra Punjab Authority (SPA) worker Liaqat Chohan (45) succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The three wounded persons Kashif (30), Umar (12) and Adeel (13) were shifted to the Tandlianwala THQ Hospital.

SPA workers staged a protest over the death of their colleague and blocked traffic for half an hour to demand the arrest of the bus driver, who escaped after the accident. They ended the protest after police officials assured them that the driver would be arrested at the earliest.

ARRESTED: The Jaranwala Saddar Police arrested on Tuesday four persons for allegedly impersonating custom officials and extorting money from transporters near Chak 122 GB.

The accused were identified as Hammad, Ali, Muhammad Bin Ismail and Muzammil Hussain. Police also claimed to have recovered illegal arms from their custody and impounded their car.

KIDNAP BID: Locals and students of a seminary foiled an attempt to kidnap a 13-year-old seminary student in Chak 497 GB Mamukanjan.

As per details, several people stormed into the seminary to allegedly kidnap 13-year-old student Muhammad Bin Qasim at gunpoint due to unknown reasons.

Police claimed to have arrested three of the accused identified as Farhan, Awais and Asif and were conducting raids to arrest others.

ENCOUNTER: In an encounter with the Garh Police in Tandlianwala tehsil, two alleged drug peddlers were killed and two cops were injured early on Tuesday morning.

Police claimed that during a raid to arrest criminals, two constables Muzammil Watto and Shakil Ahmad were wounded in cross fire. Police claimed that when the firing stopped, police recovered the body of drug dealer Shafqat Shah and found one Wasim Bhinder injured, who were hit by the bullets fired by their accomplices before fleeing.

Both the wounded cops and the injured drug dealer were shifted to the Tandlianwala THQ Hospital, where Bhinder succumbed to his injuries. Wounded constables were later referred to the Allied Hospital where CPO Tanweer Hussain Tanio inquired after their health.

ELECTROCUTION: A farmer was electrocuted in Chak Adampura located on THE Warburton Road in Nankana Sahib district on Tuesday.

According to rescuers, Shahbaz Ahmad (40) was irrigating his crops when his hand touched a live wire on the tubewell and he died instantly.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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