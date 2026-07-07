PHOTOS: Najaf prepares for Khamenei's funeral procession Published July 7, 2026 Updated July 7, 2026 03:30pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Iranian and Iraqi national flags flutter along a street in Najaf on July 7, 2026, a day before the funeral procession of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei in the holy Iraqi city. —AFP Security forces stand on a street in front of a banner depicting Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Najaf on July 7, 2026, a day before his funeral procession in the holy Iraqi city. —AFP Security forces stand on a street in front of a banner depicting Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Najaf on July 7, 2026, a day before his funeral procession in the holy Iraqi city. —AFP