Christian-majority villages in southern Lebanon reaffirm Lebanese identity after Netanyahu's comments

Christian-majority villages along Lebanon’s southern border have rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that they sought to join Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

Mayors, clergy and community leaders from villages across Lebanon’s border region told Anadolu news agency that they remain committed to their Lebanese identity.

“Residents of the border villages remain committed to the Lebanese state and its legitimacy, and have never deviated from this position despite the difficult conditions imposed by Israel’s assault,” the municipalities representing Christian border villages said in a joint statement.