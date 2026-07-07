E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Preparations for Khamenei's funeral procession finalised in Najaf

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The management at the holy shrine of Hazrat Ali (A.S.) in Najaf says it has finalised preparations for the funeral procession of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in coordination with the relevant Iraqi authorities, IRNA reports.

According to the report, a comprehensive operational plan has been put in place to ensure security, logistics, public services, media coverage, and crowd management during the funeral ceremonies.

Haider al-Issawi, a member of the administrative organisation of Hazrat Ali’s (R.A.) shrine, says extensive coordination meetings and field inspections had been conducted to determine procession routes and mobilise the personnel and resources needed to facilitate the event, the report adds.

Iraqi authorities have announced that Khamenei’s body will arrive in Najaf in afternoon, where an official funeral ceremony will be attended by senior Iranian and Iraqi officials, it says.

It further says that the funeral procession is scheduled to begin at 6am local time on Wednesday, with millions of Iraqis expected to take part in the ceremony from Kufa to Najaf.

Later in the day, at 4pm local time, the procession will continue through parts of the holy city of Karbala before reaching the shrines of Imam Husain (RA) and his brother Abolfazl al-Abbas (RA), it adds.

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