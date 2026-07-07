Sustainability benchmark

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd (PSX) on Monday launched a public consultation on a proposed benchmark to assess listed companies’ exposure to environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities.

Farrukh Sabzwari, CEO of PSX said, “PSX Sustainability Index is our commitment to giving Pakistan’s capital markets a credible, transparent, and internationally comparable tool to identify companies that are not simply performing today but are building the resilience to perform tomorrow.”

The PSI is designed as a total-return performance benchmark, applying a rigorous, materiality-adjusted scoring methodology across environmental, social, and governance pillars. Sector-specific factor weights ensure that companies are assessed against the risks and opportunities that are genuinely financially relevant to their businesses, rather than a uniform checklist applied indiscriminately across industries.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026