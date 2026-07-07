E-Paper | July 09, 2026

SBP launches portal to attract investment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday launched the InvestPak portal. — Photo courtesy SBP/X
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday launched the InvestPak portal. — Photo courtesy SBP/X
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KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday launched the InvestPak portal, a dedicated web portal and mobile application ecosystem designed to fully digitise the process of investing in government securities for retail and corporate customers.

Alongside the portal, the SBP also rolled out a media campaign to raise public awareness and encourage wider retail participation in the sovereign debt market.

The launch ceremony at the SBP was hosted by Governor Jameel Ahmad, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb as the chief guest.

The event brought together senior SBP leadership, bank presidents, corporate heads, insurance companies, mutual funds, and distinguished representatives of the banking and financial industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Aurangzeb said that the portal represents a decisive step toward democratising investment in Pakistan by giving ordinary citizens, especially youth, corporates, and institutions, direct digital access to safe sovereign investment opportunities.

This is about making participation in the formal financial sector simpler, more inclusive, and more accessible for every segment of society,” he said.

While referring to its impact on private sector lending, he shared that “As the investor base expands, banks will have greater space to focus on their core responsibility of lending to the private sector and supporting productive economic activity.”

The SBP governor said that InvestPak marks “a defining milestone in the evolution of Pakistan’s financial landscape”, adding that the platform reflects SBP’s commitment to promoting inclusive, sustainable, and digital access to financial services under its Strategic Vision 2028.

He described the portal as “not just a technology platform, but the realisation of a long-held vision” to build an inclusive, deep, and efficient government securities market.

He said the InvestPak would usher in “a new era of digital access and empowerment for investors across Pakistan”.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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