Rain expected in upper parts of country

• Heavy rain likely in KP, Kashmir and GB; Islamabad, Punjab brace for thunderstorms through July 8

• Flash flood threat in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar; landslide warning issued for upper KP, GB and Kashmir

• Balochistan, Sindh to remain hot, isolated rain forecast in upper districts

ISLAMABAD The Pakistan Mete­orological Department predicted scattered rain, windst­orms and thundershowers for the upper parts of the country thro­ugh Wednesday, asking the depa­r­tments concer­ned to make arra­n­­gements to avoid any incidents.

The prevailing hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period, providing relief across multiple provinces.

The Met department attributed the shifting weather to moist currents from the Arabian Sea that are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country. Simul­taneously, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to ent­er northeastern parts from Mon­day night through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country in the next 12 hours, while a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan.

The current weather system is expected to bring scattered rainfall across various regions. In Azad Kash­mir, scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Nee­lum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawal­akot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur until July 8, with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected from through July 8 in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohis­tan, Malakand, Nowshera, Chars­adda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Batta­gram, Buner, Kohat, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orak­zai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Har­i­pur, Peshawar, Mardan and Hangu. Similar conditions will impact Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain, windstorms and thunderstorms are expected in Diamer, Astore, Ghi­zer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghan­che and Shigar over the next two days, with occasional gaps.

The department warned that floods may occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB and Kashmir during the forecast periods. Additionally, water flow may increase in local streams and nullahs of these regions, as well as the hill torrents of D.G. Khan.

In Punjab, scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected through July 8 in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chak­wal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisa­labad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lah­ore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Naro­wal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Okara and Kasur.

During the same period, rain is also expected in Noor Pur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Lay­yah, Baha­w­alpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lod­hran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur, with occasional gaps.

The Met office said heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pesha­war, Nowshera, Gujran­wala, Lah­ore and Faisalabad.

In Balochistan, isolated rain, windstorms and thundershowers are expected in the north and northeastern parts of the province — including Zhob, Sherani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Naseerabad, Harnai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar — on July 7 and 8.

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh. However, isolated rain, windstorms and thundersho­wers are likely in Tharparkar, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Da­d­u, Jacob­abad, Shaheed Bena­zira­bad, Qambar Shahdadkot and Nau­s­hahro Feroze on July 7 and July 8.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026