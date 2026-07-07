Supreme Court issues notices on Imaan, Hadi’s pleas

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Additional Attorney General and other respondents on pleas filed by lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, seeking an early hearing of their challenge to a Feb 19 Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision in the controversial social media posts case.

On Jan 24, an Islamabad sessions court sentenced Imaan and Hadi to a total of 17 years in jail on multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca). On Feb 19, the IHC had denied the lawyers’ plea for the suspension of their sentences.

A three-judge SC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the case on Monday.

During the hearing, senior counsel Faisal Siddiqui contended that the SC had directed the IHC to decide on the suspension pleas within two weeks. “The SC had kept the case pending with it,” he informed the bench.

He added that after the order, the IHC heard the case on May 20 and the next hearing was scheduled for June 4. However, the cause list for June 4 was cancelled, and a revised date has not yet been issued, he said. “We also submitted an urgent appeal, which was returned,” Mr Siddiqui argued.

Justice Mazhar observed that the SC cannot interfere with an interim order of the high court. He further noted that the IHC had not yet issued notices on the pleas.

Mr Siddiqui contended that the IHC should fix the case and decide the matter, saying, “Don’t torture us. If you want to decide the case against us, you may do so, but at least fix it for hearing.”

He held that the delay in proceedings was unprecedented.

Justice Mazhar recommended that the case be scheduled for next week. At that, the lawyer requested that the hearing be scheduled for the week after. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till July 21.

The controversy at the centre of the case stems from a complaint filed under Peca on August 12, 2025, by the NCCIA Islamabad assistant director (investigating officer) before the Cybercrime Reporting Centre, FIA.

The complaint accused Ms Mazari of disseminating and “propagating narratives that align with hostile terrorist groups and proscribed organisations”, while her husband was implicated for reposting some of her posts.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026