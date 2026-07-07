E-Paper | July 09, 2026

UN deems Israel’s detention of Gaza doctor ‘arbitrary’

Reuters Published Updated
Israeli left wing activist hold placards and chant slogans in Tel Aviv on July 6, 2026, during a rally calling for release of Palestinian Gaza Doctor Hussan Abu Safiya, detained by Israeli forces since December 2024. — AFP
Israeli left wing activist hold placards and chant slogans in Tel Aviv on July 6, 2026, during a rally calling for release of Palestinian Gaza Doctor Hussan Abu Safiya, detained by Israeli forces since December 2024. — AFP
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GENEVA: A UN human rights body on Monday called Israel’s detention of Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya arbitrary and urged his immediate release, as rights groups and his lawyer warned that his life was in imminent danger.

In its finding, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that Israel’s actions contravened multiple articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“The appropriate remedy would be to release Mr Abu Safiya immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations,” it said. The panel also raised broader concerns, saying the case one of several submitted to it may indicate a widespread or systematic practice of arbitrary detention in the country.

The Israel Prison Service and the Israeli diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel did not respond to the UN working group when approached about the case in July last year, it said.

MENA Rights Group, which filed the complaint, said the 52-year-old paediatrician and director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital has been held since December 2024. It said he has faced repeated solitary confinement, lengthy interrogations and beatings with batons and electric shock sticks.

Earlier on Monday, his lawyer Nasser Odeh said via a prisoners’ group that his health was in grave danger and that he had been subjected to daily abuse. Video footage of him from a Supreme Court hearing last month showed him looking visibly thinner.

“If Dr Abu Safiya dies in that cell, it will be murder, and everyone who had the power to stop it — and did nothing — will be complicit,” said Steve Cutts, CEO of charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The Israel Prison Service previously rejected allegations that Abu Safiya and other doctors have been mistreated in prison. Last month, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal to release him. It based its decision on “confidential materials” under a law for so-called unlawful combatants which also allows detention for indefinitely renewable periods..

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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