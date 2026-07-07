Kaghan Valley residents oppose hydropower project in Battakundi

MANSEHRA: Residents of Kaghan Valley on Monday opposed the proposed Battakundi hydropower project, claiming that the long diversion tunnels constructed for two earlier hydel stations had dried up local water sources and adversely affected the valley’s environment.

Speaking at a press conference here, former provincial minister Ahmad Hussain Shah said such projects also displaced residents, causing hardships to them.

Flanked by residents from various villages of Kaghan Valley, Mr Shah said the government had recently completed the 800-megawatt Suki Kinari hydropower station, while work on the 300MW Balakot hydropower project on the Kunhar River was in progress.

“Now the feasibility study and other formalities for the proposed 100MW Battakundi Hydropower Project have also been completed, and the land acquisition process is to begin shortly. However, the locals have opposed the project,” he said.

Mr Shah said people depended on tourism, water and other natural resources for their livelihoods.

“Long diversion tunnels constructed to channel the Kunhar River have already affected natural springs, fountains and waterfalls, depriving residents of potable water and damaging the valley’s environment,” he said.

The former minister urged the government to address residents’ grievances before proceeding with the project. “If the government fails to address our concerns, we will launch a protest movement against the project,” he warned.

SWIMMING BANNED: The Lower Kohistan district administration on Monday imposed a ban on swimming and bathing in the River Indus to protect residents and tourists from drowning during the monsoon season.

Deputy Commissioner Zuhaib Hayat slapped the ban under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ensure public safety.

He said the ban was an essential measure to safeguard human lives.

The order warned that anyone violating the ban would face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, while police had been authorised to register cases against violators.

Meanwhile, the Upper Kohistan district administration also issued warnings to families living along rivers and streams to remain vigilant as heavy monsoon rains could cause a sudden rise in water levels and lead to tragic incidents.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, in its latest advisory, warned of rising water levels in rivers and streams, as well as the risk of glacial lake outburst floods in the upper parts of Hazara division, including Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Mansehra districts.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026