Bulls add 2,082 points on economic optimism

KARACHI: Economic optimism amid falling energy prices and a likely cut in the interest rate continued to fuel a bullish run for the fifth straight session, propelling the benchmark KSE-100 index above 187,000 points on Monday.

Topline Securities Ltd said the local bourse resumed the week exactly where it left off last Friday, with the bulls firmly in control as robust buying interest fuelled another strong session. The benchmark KSE-100 index maintained its upward trajectory throughout the session, reaching an intraday high of 2,174 points at 187,546.36 before closing at 187,454.69, up 2,082.49 points or 1.12 per cent.

Investor confidence remained resilient, supported by broad-based buying across key sectors, helping sustain the market’s bullish momentum. The strong start to the week reflects continued optimism among market participants, driving the benchmark index to yet another record close.

Adding to the positive sentiment, international crude oil prices softened, with WTI hovering around $68 per barrel, easing concerns about Pakistan’s import bill and the inflation outlook.

Meanwhile, aggressive institutional accumulation further reinforced the rally, allowing the benchmark index to extend its record-setting run.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said the PSX recorded a positive session, with investor sentiment remaining upbeat, driven by positive geopolitical developments over the weekend, a continued decline in international oil prices amid a relatively stable global environment, and the recent reduction in domestic petroleum product prices.

In addition, anticipations of strong corporate earnings in the upcoming result season further supported market confidence.

On the diplomatic front, Islamabad is emerging as a key venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the United States and Iran, scheduled for July 11, adding to the positive sentiment.

Blue-chip stocks like Habib Bank, Meezan Bank, National Bank, Lucky Cement, Mari Energies, United Bank, Fauji Fertiliser, Pakistan Petroleum, MCB Bank, and OGDC collectively contributed 1,298 points to the benchmark index.

Market activity also strengthened, with total traded volume rising 8.91pc to 888 million shares and traded value surging 17.23pc to Rs49.9 billion. TPL Properties led the volume chart, with 66 million shares.

Analysts believe there is a strong likelihood that the index could surpass its all-time high of 189,167, reached on Jan 23, in the coming session.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026