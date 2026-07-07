KP's Hassankhel residents protest drone strikes

PESHAWAR: Residents of Hassankhel tehsil staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday against what they described as a series of drone strikes in the area, calling on the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to take immediate action to prevent such attacks in the future.

The demonstration was attended by residents, members of various political parties, students and civil society activists.

Addressing the protesters, speakers alleged that repeated drone strikes in Hassankhel had resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, and caused widespread damage to public infrastructure.

They claimed that roads, schools and mosques had been affected, creating hardship for local communities.

The protesters urged the provincial and federal governments to announce an immediate compensation package for civilians who were killed or injured in the reported strikes and to ensure proper medical treatment for the wounded.

They also called for effective measures to restore peace and improve security in the area, saying the prevailing situation had created uncertainty and disrupted normal life.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026