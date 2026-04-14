E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Two Customs officers arrested for allegedly replacing 400kg of seized silver with lead

News Desk Published
This representational image shows handcuffed hands. — Reuters/File
This representational image shows handcuffed hands. — Reuters/File
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The Pakistan Customs said on Monday that two of its preventive officers had been arrested on charges of “swapping 400 kilogrammes of seized silver bullion with lead”.

In a statement on X, the Pakistan Customs said the alleged replacement of silver with lead was carried out “during official transportation from Quetta to Pakistan Mint Lahore”.

A first information report had been registered and both officers were in custody, the statement said.

It added, “The officers were officially deputed to transport 688 kg of confiscated silver in 36 sealed boxes via Pakistan International Airlines from Quetta to Lahore. Upon unpacking at Pakistan Mint, 400 kg of silver was found to have been replaced with fake lead bricks of identical weight and packaging.”

According to the statement, CCTV footage from Safe City in Quetta “confirmed the deliberate swapping of the transportation vehicle carrying the original silver”.

Pakistan

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Dr Salaria ahmed
Apr 14, 2026 05:16am
Very ingenious
Recommend 0

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