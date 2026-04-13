PTI optimistic about progress as US, Iran talks end without deal

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has stated that although talks between Iran and the United States concluded in Islamabad without a final agreement, optimism should not be lost, as most key points have already been agreed upon.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that while the lack of a final agreement may seem disappointing at first, both sides acknowledged making significant progress, with only a few issues still unresolved.

He emphasised that optimism should be maintained in such situations, as diplomatic processes take time. Reaching a stage where only a handful of issues remain unresolved is, in itself, a positive development. He added that dialogue must continue, as it remains the only sustainable path to lasting peace.

The PTI also noted that Pakistan played an important role in facilitating a ceasefire environment and hosting the talks. This effort reflects the country’s potential to act as a bridge for peace in a region long affected by instability and conflict. Mr Akram further stated that both countries expressed confidence in Pakistan and appreciated its efforts, placing it in a strong position to continue mediating and potentially host another round of talks in Islamabad.

Sheikh Waqas stresses dialogue must continue as only a few issues remain unresolved

He urged that the United States, Iran, and other countries observing the 14-day ceasefire should remain committed to it, allowing sufficient time for diplomacy to resolve complex differences.

The PTI also highlighted the supportive role of friendly countries such as China, Turkiye, and Egypt, and called on them, along with regional and European nations, to continue their efforts to prevent the region from slipping back into conflict.

The party reiterated that Pakistan should continue its policy of mediation and peaceful engagement, guided by the principle of “yes to peace, no to war,” as emphasised during the tenure of Imran Khan.

Mr Akram added that, given the high tensions in the region, it is crucial for Pakistan to avoid involvement in any armed conflict. This approach serves the national interest and reflects the aspirations of the people, who seek stability, economic progress, and peace. He concluded that Pakistan must continue to promote dialogue, reduce tensions, and play a constructive role in bringing opposing sides together, as peace is always the stronger choice.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026