First contact

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WHILE no breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad was expected on Saturday, there is hope: at the time of writing both sides had exchanged texts, and the very fact that the negotiations began is by itself a considerable achievement.

There are reports that Israel will ‘lessen’ its barbaric attacks on Lebanon while Iran’s assets, frozen by the US, will be released. Given sticking points like the Strait of Hormuz, until both sides confirm the details, any celebration would be premature.

The fact is that relations, which have been strained since the 1979 revolution in Iran, cannot be improved in days or weeks or even months; this will be a long process.

Trust will take time to build, especially when one considers that the US, in partnership with Israel, launched a war on Iran in the midst of talks in February. But the future of the bilateral relationship between Washington and Tehran need not be marked by perpetual hostility.

While the divide is deep, it is possible that even a basic agreement can be worked on. For instance, all talk of regime change must stop and the US must leave it to the people of Iran to decide what sort of system of government they want. As for the other issues the US has raised — Iran’s missiles and its support for regional armed groups — this is something ideally left to Tehran and its neighbours to sort out since it concerns the region as a whole.

The nuclear issue is also resolvable; the Oman-mediated parleys were making satisfactory progress before the US attacked Iran. If the US treats Iran with respect and does not cross certain red lines, the Islamic Republic should reciprocate and try and improve relations.

But perhaps the biggest obstacle standing in the way of better US-Iran ties is Israel and the Zionist lobby in Washington that does its bidding. Until Tel Aviv’s malign influence on US policy is curbed, ties with Iran are not likely to improve. After all, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the Islamabad talks his country would continue to fight Iran.

The US must decide whether it wants to fight Israel’s war — one of Tel Aviv’s own making — or improve its own ties with Iran.

Clearly, the former option will lead to another destructive war in the region. Fortunately, while the path ahead is strewn with difficulties and suspicions, a process of de-escalation has begun, thanks largely to Pakistan’s sincere efforts in this direction, as well as those of other states.

Now it is time to carry the momentum forward, achieve what is doable for both states, and look to a more peaceful future. Spoilers, such as the warmongers in Israel and their supporters in the US, must be isolated and ignored.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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Syed A. Mateen
Apr 12, 2026 11:23am
Though there were very less chances for US and Iran to clinch the deal, but after US and Iran's delegations met face to face the only thing happened after untiring efforts of Islamabad was atleast ice has broken. There is one more week to go for the cease fire, US and Iran after returning back home must think with cool minds as how to resolve the issues. Israel is a pain in the neck not only for US but for the entire Arab World which leave no other choice for US, except to leave Israel alone.
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nighat
Apr 12, 2026 12:54pm
Correct... US must leave it to the people of Iran to decide what sort of system of government they want. Hostility began 1953 when GB and USA greed for oil toppled Mossadegh to install Resa Shah. Although US could easily hijack Madurro they can not do that in Iran.
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joe
Apr 12, 2026 03:29pm
USA was not the main actor behind this conflict with Iran. It was Israel and to leave the main actor away from stage was a blunder. In future also any fruitful talks have to include Israel. Second thing I feel is the sending of few PAF fighter to SA when talks were still in progress. This must have send a very wrong signal to Iran . Still it is a good beginning towards peace in this region.
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Syed A. Mateen
Apr 12, 2026 03:55pm
During the US-Israel war on Iran and after cease fire Pakistan was talking with US, Iran and other Middle Eastern Countries expect Israel as Pakistan is not having diplomatic relations with Israel. To talk to Israel it was job of its war coalition partner US but US did not spoke to Israel on the subject and kept on repeating that Israel does not have any thing to do with the US-Iran negotiations Anyway, the deal between US and Iran was not supposed to be concluded in the first round of talks..
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