PTI warns US against becoming hostage to ‘Israel’s agenda’, again

ISLAMABAD: Citing Pakis­tan’s strategic repositioning as a positive omen, the PTI has urged the United States not to become a hostage to Israel’s designs and goals.

“Party sees the arrival of US Vice President J.D. Vance and key figures from Iran as a very positive development. It shows that there is realisation on both sides [the US and Iran] that they have suffered greatly and that the global economy has been affected by the war, which lasted over a month,” PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said while talking to Dawn.

“However, we understand that negotiations are not a single-day event and may take time. It is a process and should continue so that lasting peace and a positive outcome can emerge. To achieve that target, a ceasefire in Lebanon is equally important,” he said.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Waqas said it was quite evident that Israel does not want peace.

“Israel has a long history of disrupting peace to establish its he­­gemony and has always remained ready to settle scores against Arabs. That is what it is doing by attacking Lebanon. The US should understand this and intervene to stop Israel from attacking Lebanon,” he suggested.

He said that Imran Khan’s vision prioritised peace over conflict and that PTI’s policy was aligned with that vision.

“That is why we have been supporting peace talks without putting any conditions. We do not want to derail such important developments, and that is why we have given unconditional support to the government,” he said.

Responding to another question, the PTI leader said there could be a second phase of negotiations.

“PTI believes that Islam­ab­­ad would be the most suitable ve­­nue for the second phase of negotiations as well. It is a positive de­­velopment that Pakistan has em­­­­erged as a mediator rather than merely a facilitator and has stepped forward to address the issue,” he added.

PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser told Dawn that peace should be given a chance.

“I suggest that the same appr­oach should be adopted within the country to ensure political stability. There should be rule of law in Pakistan, and we should develop good relations with Afghanistan. That is the only way to tackle unemployment and terrorism, and to promote education and development,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PTI and the main opposition alliance, Tehreek-i-Tah­afuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, in separate statements, have offered sincere prayers for the success of the ongoing US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

“It is our earnest hope that these deliberations will produce constructive and mutually beneficial outcomes, advancing the collective interests of the Muslim Ummah, reinforcing Pakistan’s strategic interests, and fostering peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the wider region,” the PTI said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026