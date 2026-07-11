Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the economy’s deep external weaknesses. With exports stagnating, FDI subdued and trade deficit widening by 22pc to $39.5bn, these transfers have become Pakistan’s single most important source of external stability. June inflows of $3.48bn, though lower than May’s Eid-driven surge, remained comfortably above the $3bn mark. Historically, these inflows have financed imports, supported household consumption and stabilised the external account and currency. But let us not forget that remittances have overtaken exports as a share of GDP for more than a decade, highlighting Pakistan’s dependence on these transfers rather than wealth created at home. Remittances have increasingly become the economy’s shock absorber, hiding weaknesses in exports, investment and industrial competitiveness. They have allowed governments to put off difficult productivity reforms by easing pressure on the balance-of- payments. Nonetheless, an economy cannot indefinitely rely on the earnings of overseas citizens while its own sectors fail to generate jobs, investment and foreign exchange.

The manner in which remittances are utilised compounds the problem. Most of these inflows finance household consumption or end up in speculative real estate rather than productive investment. Consumption has remained close to 90pc of GDP for several years, while investment languishes at around 13pc. That ratio must rise to at least 25-30pc and remain there in order to build the productive capacity needed for sustained export growth. There is an inevitable lag between rising imports and expanding exports because factories, technology and skilled labour cannot be created overnight. Until investment in export-oriented industries accelerates, any liberalisation that boosts domestic demand will simply widen the trade deficit, leaving remittances to finance an ever-growing external gap. Remittances offer Pakistan some breathing space; they are not a permanent solution. That opportunity should be used to undertake reforms that expand export-oriented capacity, attract investment and raise productivity. Otherwise, remittances will continue to finance consumption while the productive economy falls further behind. An economy sustained by money earned abroad but unable to generate wealth at home is living beyond its means. The real measure of success will not be how much the diaspora sends back, but how little Pakistan ultimately relies on those transfers for its economic survival.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026