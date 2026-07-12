E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Bangladesh monsoon death toll hits 50, thousands displaced

AFP Published Updated
Residents wade through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Chattogram on July 12, 2026. —AFP
Residents wade through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Chattogram on July 12, 2026. —AFP
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Flash floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people in Bangladesh in the past week, officials said on Sunday, with tens of thousands displaced from their homes.

Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation criss-crossed by rivers, is highly vulnerable to floods and landslides during the monsoon season, but scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

For the last few days, army and border guard personnel have been ferrying food, drinking water and other essential supplies by boat to communities cut off because of heavy flooding in the country’s southeastern districts.

As many as 50 people have died in the worst-affected Chattogram district in the past week, including 29 who were buried by landslides, divisional commissioner Mohammed Ziauddin told AFP by phone.

“Two individuals are still missing,” he said.

Some 35,000 people have been forced to seek shelter in government-run centres, he added.

Among those caught up in the disaster in Chattogram was Mohammed Forkan, whose family could not fulfil his wish to be buried beside his parents because the local cemetery was submerged under chest-deep water.

“We placed my uncle’s body on a bamboo raft and swam alongside it in search of a piece of land that was not underwater,” his nephew Nizamuddin told AFP.

“Finally, we managed to bury him on government land and held a small funeral prayer.”

Authorities have opened some 4,000 shelters for displaced residents as shortages of food and safe drinking water deepened the crisis.

Many people remain in desperate conditions, with their homes and kitchens submerged by floodwaters, residents said.

Last week, heavy rains triggered landslides in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, killing 15 people.

More than 1.2 million refugees live in congested shelters on hillsides cleared of trees — making the land unstable during monsoon rains.

Sarder Udoy Raihan of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said Sunday the situation in southeastern districts was likely to improve soon.

“But the monsoon remains active over the northeastern and northern parts of Bangladesh, and there is a possibility of further inundation,” he told AFP.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz offer condolences

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief “over the tragic loss of lives and the widespread destruction caused by the devastating floods and landslides in Bangladesh” in a statement shared by his office on Sunday.

“The president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and the well-being of all those affected,” the post said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his condolences to the bereaved families, adding that he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the severe floods and landslides in Bangladesh”.

In a post on X, the premier said, “We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and the safety of all those affected.”

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