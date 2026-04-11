PTI hails Pakistan’s role in bringing Iran, US to negotiating table

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has said that over the past few weeks, Pakistan has emerged as a responsible actor on the global stage by facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States aimed at achieving a negotiated settlement to the Middle East crisis.

The party has welcomed Islamabad’s constructive diplomatic role in promoting regional peace and stability, saying it reflects PTI founder Imran Khan’s long-held philosophy of prioritising peace over conflict and resolving disputes through dialogue rather than the use of force or war.

In a statement issued by the PTI central media department on Friday, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said Islamabad talks had earned Pakistan a positive image, and urged the government to seize the opportunity to ensure a complete ceasefire and durable peace in the region.

Mr Akram also strongly condemned what he termed the naked aggression of Zionist regime against Lebanon, saying such actions risk derailing fragile diplomatic efforts and amount to grave violations of international law.

Asks govt to align domestic conduct with its international posture

He emphasised Pakistan must not ignore Lebanon in the peace efforts and should convince the US to rein in the rogue state for committing war crimes. He said Israel was hell-bent on sabotaging the peace process by targeting Lebanon despite a two-week ceasefire.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s positive diplomatic role, but true credibility begins at home,” he said, urging the government to uphold human rights, ensure the rule of law, and align domestic conduct with its international posture.

He said the party founder and his wife were being kept in solitary confinement, with restricted access to books, TV, family members, and legal counsel. He said that denying a former prime minister basic visitation rights and medical care of his choice reflected a disturbing pattern of political victimisation.

He noted Imran Imran had immediately postponed the planned public gathering at Liaquat Bagh to ensure that no political activity would distract from Islamabad’s sensitive diplomatic engagement aimed at defusing Middle East tensions. “This decision demonstrated statesmanship and national responsibility,” he said, adding that the government, in contrast, continued to commit constitutional, legal, and fundamental rights violations, even as Imran suffered severe vision loss in one eye and required urgent medical attention.

The PTI leader reiterated the demand for shifting of Mr Khan to Shifa International Hospital. He said the ex-premier must be permitted to receive treatment under the supervision of his personal physicians.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026