Mufti Taqi Usmani declares crypto-based purchases impermissible under Islamic law

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has declared purchasing goods with cryptocurrency “impermissible”, citing research conducted by experts so far which found that cryptocurrency does not qualify as “wealth”, it emerged on Friday.

The fatwa was originally issued by Darul Ifta, Jamia Darul Uloom, Karachi, and dated 24 Zilhaj 1447 AH (June 10, 2026). Apart from Mufti Usmani, a former judge of the Federal Shariat Court, five other prominent scholars are its signatories.

Responding to a question about purchasing books with cryptocurrency, the fatwa said: “It is not permissible for you to purchase the books in question using cryptocurrency.”

“According to research and opinion of experts so far, cryptocurrency is not considered ‘maal’ (wealth) in Sharia. Instead, it is merely the recording of fictitious numbers in an account, whether in the form of USDT or other crypto tokens,” it stated.

As cryptocurrency was not recognised as wealth, the fatwa maintained that the buyer did not technically become the owner of those books through such transactions.

“Therefore, it is not permissible for you to use them or sell them to others. Instead, it is mandatory upon you to return these books to the person from whom you purchased them,” the fatwa added.

The fatwa cited various references from works of religious jurisprudence.

Responding to a similar query about benefiting from a course purchased with cryptocurrency, it said: “Obtaining an educational course through cryptocurrency is not valid,” adding that it was delivered in violation of the law.

“It is mandatory for you to neither use this course yourself nor give it to anyone else.

“Because this course is in digital form and remains with the seller even after the sale, you should completely delete the materials related to this course from your devices and files,” it declared.