GB cabinet approves expansion of police, renaming of CTD

GILGIT: The caretaker cabinet of Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday approved the renaming of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) as the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), and police recruitment for 600 newly created posts.

It also decided to hand over as many as nine roads in GB, with a total length of 461km, to the National Highway Auth­ority (NHA).

The caretaker cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Yar Muha­mmad at CM Secretariat in Gilgit.

Addressing a press conference at the CM Secretariat, GB Care­taker Information Mini­ster Ghulam Abbas, accompanied by Car­etaker Home Minister Sajid Ali Baig, Caretaker Finance and Planning and Development Min­ister Abrar Ismail, Car­etaker Forest Minister Hafiz Sharafuddin, and spokesperson for the CM Shabbir Mir, briefed the media.

He said the GB cabinet appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their role in bringing about a ceasefire between the US and Iran through sincere diplomacy in the war-torn Middle East.

Allows handover of nine roads to NHA; reviews law and order situation

The caretaker information minister said the cabinet praised Pakistan for its diplomatic role in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States and bringing both countries to the table for a peaceful and lasting resolution of hostilities. He added that Pakistan helped avert a potential disaster in the Middle East.

He also referred to the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Gilgit and Skardu following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayat­ollah Khamenei.

He said the cabinet expressed regret over the deaths of at least 20 people during clashes bet­ween protesters and security forces. A judicial commission formed to investigate the incidents has made progress over the past three weeks, and those found involved would be brought to justice, he added.

Counter terrorism

He said the caretaker cabinet approved the renaming of the CTD and the recruitment for 600 new police posts. The meeting also approved rules and regulations for recruitment to posts from Grade 7 to 14. About the cabinet decision to hand over nine roads to the NHA, he said GB residents would be exempt from paying tolls on these roads.

Several other matters were deferred during the meeting, he told the media.

The information minister said a briefing was given on the establishment of an “Asan Khidmat Centre,” based on the concept of providing all services under one roof to ensure better and timely delivery of government services to the people of GB.The cabinet also gave its approval to the measures to improve the effectiveness of the fuel subsidy for motorcyclists.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026