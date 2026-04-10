PMDC expresses ‘deep concern’ at suspected suicide of medical student in Mirpurkhas

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday expressed “deep concern” at the suspected suicide of a third-year medical student in Mirpurkhas.

The 21-year-old student died in a suspected suicide on the night between April 8 and 9. According to media reports, her family has accused a teacher and fellow students of harassing her prior to her death.

In a statement issued today, the regulatory body’s president, Dr Rizwan Taj, condemned the circumstances surrounding her death, “particularly the serious allegations of harassment”.

He termed the loss of life “deeply alarming under such distressing circumstances,” expressing support for an inquiry by the Sindh government.

As per the statement, the PMDC president said that the “investigation must thoroughly examine (the incident) and details be provided to the PMDC for further action”.

The regulatory body asserted that its attitude towards harassment was “intolerable”, recalling that it had directed medical and dental colleges across the country last year to form anti-harassment committees.

He added that the objective behind the committee was the “redressal of such complaints and safeguarding the mental well-being of the medical and dental fraternity.

“PMDC also time to time advised students that if their concerns are not addressed at the institutional level, they may directly lodge complaints with the PMDC Harassment Committee for appropriate action,” he was quoted as saying.

As per the statement, Dr Taj said not ensuring the implementation of the directive was a “violation of PMDC regulations and policies,” terming it a “critical safeguard” for students.

“Any negligence in this regard will invite strict regulatory action,” the statement quoted him as saying.

He added that the regulatory authority had directed the institution to undertake a “complete record/information in the matter, including circumstances of the event, detailed findings of the inquiry committee constituted by the institution and government and remedial measures undertaken by the institution”.

“Upon receipt of which, the matter will be referred to the PMDC disciplinary committee for appropriate action against responsible persons,” the statement read.

“The PMDC extends its condolences to the family of the deceased and calls upon medical institutions across the country to strictly adhere to ethical standards and regulatory directives issued by the PMDC to prevent such incidents in future,” Dr Taj was quoted as saying.

He reiterated that “harassment, intimidation, or misconduct” of any form was a violation of PMDC’s ethical standards.

A day earlier, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar directed that a “transparent, impartial, and thorough” investigation be carried out into the incident, as per a statement by the Sindh Home Department.

Lanjar vowed that “no leniency would be shown towards those involved in harassment of women”.

He also issued directives to the deputy inspector general of police, Mirpurkhas, to form a committee for investigation and submit a report within 10 days.