Boy dies by suicide over exam failure in Karachi

KARACHI: A teenage boy took his life after being scolded by his father for failing in the school annual examination, police said on Thursday.

Airport SHO Kaleem Khan Moosa said Turab Haider, 16, a student at a private school, had failed in the exams and his father, a serving police sub-inspector, scolded him.

The teenager became upset and hanged himself inside their residence in Police Lines at the Airport police station.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a man was gunned down off National Highway in Naseerabad on Thursday.

Bin Qasim SHO Faisal Rafi said that Allah Noor, 41, was sitting at his shop when two assailants emerged there, shot him and fled. He sustained critical bullet injuries and was taken to the JPMC where doctors pronounced him dead.

The officer hinted possibility of personal enmity behind the incident.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026