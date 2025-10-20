E-Paper | October 20, 2025

MBBS student found dead in LUMHS hostel room

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

DADU: An MBBS 4th year student was found dead in his room in the Al-Seena Hostel of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro on Sunday.

Witnesses said a gunshot wound was visible on his body. Police believed that the student, Abdullah Soomro, might have died by suicide. They, however, started an investigation from different angles.

Kotri DSP Shahnawaz Jokhio told media that initial inquiry suggested it was probably a suicide case.

Two booked for sexual assault on boy

The A-Section police of Dadu booked two suspects for allegedly subjecting a toddler to sexual assault in a dwelling inhabited by nomad families.

The boy, aged three/four years, was shifted to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Dadu SSP retired Captain Amir Saud Magsi assigned an inquiry into the matter to DSP City Sultan Ahmed Chandio.

The DSP along with other police personnel visited the hospital and inquired about the incident from the affected family.

The boy’s father stated that he and his family had been temporarily living in Dadu for some time. He claimed that they hosted two men who had come from Jhang, Punjab, as their guests. During their stay, he added, the suspects found an opportunity to sexually assault his son as all other family members were away from their hutment. He stated that upon their return, they found his son in immense pain while the suspects had fled the area. He also named the two guests.

On his complaint, an FIR (No.307/2025) was registered at the A-Section police station and a hunt for the suspects was launched.

Meanwhile, Dadu police on Sunday told media that six children who were found helplessly finding their parents in different areas of the city were reunited with their respective families.

SSP Magsi said the police helped them trace their families.

The children were identified as Zohaib Chandio, Arman Anar, Shahzaib Abro, Momal Chhana, Kiran Mallah and Humail Panhwar.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

