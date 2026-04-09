Rawalpindi board postpones matric exams scheduled for April 10

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Thursday postponed the matric examinations scheduled to be held on April 10 (Friday) — when the federal capital will be abuzz with diplomatic activity during talks between the US and Iran.

In a statement, it said that the exams at 64 examination centres across the city had been postponed. However, it said that exams in other districts of Rawalpindi Division would continue as per the schedule announced.

According to a statement issued by the Rawalpindi BISE, the postponed exams included compulsory Urdu and geography.

A new date for the postponed papers would be announced later, and the candidates would be duly informed, the statement said.

The district authorities of the twin cities have declared two local holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on April 9 (today) and April 10 (Friday) to ensure security for the scheduled peace talks between Iran and the United States.

Due to the sensitivity and importance of the talks, comprehensive security measures have been put in place, involving all law enforcement agencies and security forces.

A hotel located within Islamabad’s Red Zone has been reserved for the delegations and vacated on government instructions, with heightened security deployed in and around the premises.