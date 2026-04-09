SSC exam staff suspended in Munda for negligence

LOWER DIR: The chairman of Malakand Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Kalimullah, has suspended several members of examination staff including superintendent and deputy superintendent over negligence, use of mobile phones and weak control during the ongoing matriculation examinations in Munda here on Wednesday.

According to an official order issued from the chairman’s office, the suspended staff was directed to relinquish their duties with immediate effect. Those whose duties were cancelled included Superintendent Abdul Karim (SS), Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Ishaq (SST), IT coordinator Mazharul Haq, invigilator Tariq Aziz (PST) and invigilator Ijazul Haq, a fresh graduate.

The order stated that such negligence could lead to serious consequences and would not be tolerated under any circumstances. It further emphasised that it was the fundamental responsibility of examination staff to ensure that mobile phones were completely prohibited within examination centres.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Malakand board on Wednesday conducted surprise visits to several examination centres following complaints of paper leaks and poor invigilation in ongoing matric exams.

He inspected centres at Ziarat Talash, Timergara Model College, Sarai Bala and Timergara Central Model High School and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, directing action against candidates found cheating.

The chairman directed staff to ensure transparency, merit and discipline, saying the inspections were aimed at improving standards and strengthen the examination system.

Meanwhile, Assistant Controller (Secrecy) Bakht Ameen also visited centres in Lal Qila and instructed the staff to strictly take care of cheating.

FACILITATORS’ TRAINING: A six-day training programme for facilitators of Foundation Community Schools (FCS), conducted in two phases, concluded successfully under the supervision of District Programme Officer, ESEF Lower Dir, Mohammad Irshad Khan here on Wednesday.

The programme, comprising two three-day sessions (Round 1 and Round 2), was aimed at enhancing the professional skills of facilitators and improving the effectiveness of the teaching process, officials said.

At the conclusion of the training, a certificate distribution ceremony was held, where participants were awarded certificates in recognition of their active participation and successful completion of the programme. The enthusiasm, engagement and commitment of the facilitators were appreciated on the occasion.

The training was organised with the support of Unicef, marking an important step towards promoting quality education and strengthening professional development of teachers in the district.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026