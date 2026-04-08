Local holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi for April 9 and 10; essential services to remain operational

District administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have announced local holidays in the twin cities on April 9 (Thursday) and 10 (Friday).

In a post on the social media platform X, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon said, “Local Holidays Announced in Islamabad – 9th & 10th April.”

He also shared the notification by the office of the Islamabad district magistrate. However, he added, essential services will remain operational.

According to the official, these included the Capital Development Authority, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Islamabad police, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and hospitals.

“Citizens are advised to plan their activities accordingly. Thank you,” he said.

Separately, a notification issued by Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar announced a local holiday in the territorial jurisdiction of Rawalpindi on April 9 and 10.

“However, all emergency dealing departments/ institutions/ authorities shall remain operational,” the notification said.

There was no explanation for the holidays announced. However, the developments come after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed Tehran’s participation in Pakistan-offered peace talks with the United States in Islamabad to finalise a peaceful settlement to their conflict following a ceasefire.

The US has also confirmed its participation in the talks, the invitation of which was extended by PM Shehbaz for April 10 (Friday), following the announcement of the ceasefire.