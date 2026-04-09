E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Pakistan’s envoy to US acknowledges China’s quiet but persuasive role in Iran talks

Anwar Iqbal Published
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh speaks during an interview with Fox News, which aired on March 30, 2026. —
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh speaks during an interview with Fox News, which aired on March 30, 2026. —
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WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s mediation that helped bring about a temporary US–Iran ceasefire has drawn global attention, with Islamabad’s envoy to Washington reiterating that the breakthrough was the result of “an intense diplomatic effort that was in progress over the past few weeks.”

In an interview with CNN, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said Islamabad’s role was underpinned by trust from all sides, careful consultations, and a commitment to discretion.

The interview on Wednesday came as Washington announced dispatching a high‑level negotiating team led by Vice President J.D. Vance to Islamabad to begin formal talks on ending hostilities following the ceasefire announced early Wednesday.

China’s quiet but crucial role

While Ambassador Sheikh did not map out specific country roles in detail, he acknowledged Beijing’s constructive stance.

“China, from the very start, has also been mentioning the exercise of restraint and affording space for diplomacy to both sides,” he told CNN — a comment that aligns with broader diplomatic signals that China used its leverage with Tehran to encourage Iran to engage.

Analysts believe China’s assurance to Iran that the ceasefire would endure helped persuade Tehran to agree to the pause in fighting.

Iran’s initial conditions for talks reportedly included a requirement for such external assurances and confidence that a ceasefire would not be fleeting before substantial dialogue could begin.

US engagement

The United States — previously on the brink of a major military escalation — agreed to a two‑week ceasefire after sustained back‑channel engagement supported by Islamabad.

President Trump’s announcement early Wednesday came just hours before a self‑imposed ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy artery for global markets.

Ambassador Sheikh emphasised Pakistan’s intermediary role while noting diplomatic realities: “Pakistan is just a facilitator, and we are trying to do it in all earnestness and in all faithfulness.”

He underscored the need for confidentiality in the process, saying, “I believe the success of this process would lie in secrecy.”

GCC, Saudi Arabia and regional consultations

A significant, though sometimes understated, dimension of Islamabad’s diplomacy was its close coordination with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh pointed to Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Gulf capitals, including its massive expatriate population — “more than five and a half million… in the GCC region only” — and said these partners were “consulted at commensurate levels” throughout the effort.

This consultation reportedly occurred even during the most intense phases of the conflict, with Islamabad engaging Gulf counterparts “more than once or twice a day,” according to the ambassador.

While Riyadh’s direct role in negotiations has not been publicly detailed, Saudi coordination was broadly seen as key in balancing regional dynamics amid the crisis.

Sheikh said the ceasefire was only the first step, and the real diplomatic work will unfold in the upcoming talks.

“The content of the discussions that has to take place will now have its own dynamic… whatever is to be offered, whatever is to be guaranteed,” he said, highlighting the fluid nature of any future agreements.

He also reiterated why confidentiality was vital in such a fragile context: “The conflicting parties… need to be afforded enough space void of any pressures,” he said, stressing that secrecy on substance would help the adversaries reach decisions without external interference.

Global impact and Pakistan’s standing

The ceasefire — though temporary — has had immediate effects on global markets and energy prices easing.

Islamabad has sought to portray itself as a reliable mediator capable of bridging estranged capitals at a critical moment, even as many diplomatic questions remain unresolved.

As the world watches the negotiating teams converge in Islamabad later this week, the ambassador’s comments signal Pakistan’s intention to remain at the centre of efforts to turn a fragile truce into a lasting diplomatic framework.

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Pak China Ties US Iran Rift
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Anwar Iqbal is the Washington correspondent for Dawn. During a long journalism career, he has interviewed world leaders and cultural icons, including US Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Josh Malihabadi, Bacha Khan, Nobel laureate Abdus Salam, and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Anwar Iqbal

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Tahir Raouf
Apr 09, 2026 09:32am
Well said, Secrecy is the crux of diplomacy.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Apr 09, 2026 10:52am
China was the silent power behind the chess pieces on the negotiating table. It is not there for the accolades but for the results. That is how China rolls. Run silent run deep!
Recommend 0
Ismail
Apr 09, 2026 02:08pm
Haven’t heard from our friend Mr M Emad a reader of your newspaper from Bangladesh for last few months after revival in your comment section. I hope he is doing alright and wishing him all the best through your esteemed newspaper.
Recommend 0

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