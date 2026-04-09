PML-N leaders all praise for Pakistan’s role in ceasefire

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders praised the role of the civil and military leadership of the country for averting a major global crisis by securing the US-Iran ceasefire.

“I warmly commend Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their exceptional diplomatic efforts in averting a major global crisis and securing Iran-US ceasefire,” Nawaz Sharif said on his X account on Wednesday.

He also applauded the leadership of Iran and the United States for choosing peace and statesmanship.

“May this be a meaningful step toward lasting global stability,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for their role in facilitating the ceasefire.

She said that Pakistan’s efforts in averting a major conflict would be remembered in history with great honour and recognition.

“Pakistan’s success in promoting peace and preventing large-scale devastation will be written in golden words and has already become a proud chapter in global history,” she added.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Auranzeb said that one man’s extraordinary commitment and leadership must not go unacknowledged.

“In testing times, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has demonstrated remarkable resilience and resolve. Despite a fall and a shoulder hairline fracture, he honoured Pakistan’s commitment by being in China, a powerful demonstration of leadership and responsibility. He has been coordinating with the world. Truly impressive,” she said in a post on her X account.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari said that Pakistan was earning international recognition for its diplomatic role and said the ceasefire was a tangible outcome of Islamabad’s engagement on the global stage.

Ms Bokhari credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir with steering Pakistan’s foreign policy through a period of acute regional tension. She also acknowledged the military leadership’s contribution to national objectives.

Pakistan, which shares borders with both Iran and Afghanistan and maintains ties with Washington, had historically positioned itself as a potential back-channel in Gulf and Middle Eastern disputes. Ms Bokhari said that when the federal government moved to contain an emerging economic and energy crisis -- driven in part by global commodity pressures and currency volatility -- Punjab was among the first provinces to implement Islamabad’s directives at the ground level.

The relief programme, Ms Bokhari said, was among the most extensive any Punjab government introduced in recent memory.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also paid rich tributes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, appreciating their role in effective diplomatic efforts that contributed to the recent ceasefire.

He stated that rising tensions in the region had caused serious global concern, with fears that the conflict could escalate into a wider confrontation. However, Pakistan played a responsible, prudent, and constructive role in this critical situation.

Speaker Khan said that Pakistan’s leadership had received widespread appreciation not only from the international community but also across the Muslim world for this diplomatic success.

Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Hina Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly secretariat appreciating the ceasefire and paying tributes to the services of PM Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Asim Munir. The resolution termed it a major diplomatic achievement for Islamabad, while attempts were made to isolate the country among the comity of nations. It endorsed all the measures being taken by the federal government for establishing peace in the Middle East.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026