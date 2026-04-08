Mixed martial arts championship from 11th

PESHAWAR: The first international mixed martial arts championship for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on April 11 (Saturday) at Hayatabad Sports Complex, featuring fighters from across the country as well as from abroad.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, UK-based MMA promoter Ikram Gilani said the event would include a total of 15 bouts between fighters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, with each contest scheduled to last 20 minutes.

He said that for the first time female fighters would also participate in the event, making it a distinctive feature of the championship.

Mr Gilani added that the fighters’ weigh-in and face-off would take place on April 10 at Hayatabad Medical Complex, where preparations and fitness levels of the participants would be reviewed.

He said no tickets would be charged for the event and spectators would be offered free entry along with VIP-style facilities. Separate seating arrangements would also be made for men and women.

Highlighting the potential of local athletes, Mr Gilani said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possessed immense talent, but lacked adequate opportunities, adding that the purpose of the event was to bring such talent to the forefront.

He further said that efforts were being made through the platform of Infinite Championship to help Pakistani fighters reach the global stage, particularly organisations like Ultimate Fighting Championship in order to promote a positive image of the country.

He thanked the provincial government, administration and the public for their support and noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a peaceful region and encourahging other sports organisers to hold similar events in the province.

At the end, he appealed to the people of Peshawar and across the province to attend the event, encourage the players and contribute to the promotion of sports.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026