Democrats call on Republicans to prioritise patriotic duty over party loyalty and stop Trump’s ‘madness’

Democrats lawmakers in the US House of Representatives called on Republicans on Tuesday “to put patriotic duty over party loyalty and stop what they called “madness” after President Donald Trump, in his latest threat to Iran, warned of decimating an entire civilisation.

Trump has given Iran until 8pm ET on April 8 in Washington — 3:30am in Tehran — to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and enter a deal with Washington or see the US destroy every bridge ‌and power plant in Iran.

Earlier in the day, Trump renewed his threat, stating in a Truth Social post: “A whole ​civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

In a joint statement, the House Democrats said that Trump’s threat that he will destroy “a whole civilisation” in Iran required a “decisive Congressional response”.

“Donald Trump is completely unhinged. His statement, threatening to eradicate an entire civilisation, shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response,” the statement read.

“The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III,” the Democrats warned.

The statement said that for years, “Republicans have enabled and excused Trump’s deeply dangerous and extreme behaviour”.

“Enough is enough. Our brave men and women in uniform have been put into harm’s way in the Middle East. Over a dozen have already been killed and hundreds injured. Gas prices are skyrocketing, the cost of living in America is out of control, and billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on a reckless war of choice,” it said.

The Democrats said: “It’s time for House Republicans to put patriotic duty over party loyalty and join Democrats in stopping this madness.”

The US president’s remarks also drew a strong reaction from politicos, with several calling for him to be removed from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.