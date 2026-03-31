Gas supply to Quetta, other parts of Balochistan suspended

QUETTA: Gas supply to various parts of provincial capital and some districts of Balochistan was suspended on Monday night after unidentified armed men blew up the main gas pipeline at Western Bypass area.

“An 18-inch diameter main gas pipeline was blown up by unknown people,” a spokesman for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said, adding that the incident took place in Akhtarabad area, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta city.

According to police, the armed men planted an explosive device under the gas pipeline and blew it up in the evening. The pipeline caught fire, knocking out gas supply to several areas of Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, a senior police officer said.

A spokesman for SSGC said the gas supply was affected in Hazara town, Hazarganji, Khaizi, Nohsar, Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung and Kuchlak.

“A big portion of the gas pipeline was destroyed by the blast,” SSGC officials said, adding that staff concerned had reached the area and the pipeline repair work would begin after security clearance.

A heavy contingent of security forces has been deployed at gas installations in the provincial capital after the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026