Abu Dhabi police arrest over 100 for filming, posting ‘misleading’ info during war

Police in the United Arab Emirates have said they have arrested over 100 people for filming and posting “misleading” information during the Middle East war, as Gulf countries crack down on footage and posts related to Iran’s attacks.

“Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest of 109 individuals of various nationalities who filmed sites and incidents and circulated incorrect information via social media platforms during current events,” it said in a statement on X, adding that some of the people had shared “misleading information”.