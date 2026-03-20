Calls for de-escalation in Middle East as PM speaks to Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Uzbekistan leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday discussed the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East in phone calls with leaders from Malaysia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with all calling for de-escalation in the region.

The ongoing war, launched by the US and Israel against Iran, has expanded across the Middle East with Tehran targeting US bases and assets in other countries in the region, including Azerbaijan, and Tel Aviv targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on the social media platform X that the premier held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev “to exchange greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr”.

“The two leaders also discussed the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region,” the statement said.

“The prime minister reiterated [his] strong condemnation of the attacks against Azerbaijan and expressed full solidarity and support with the brotherly people of Azerbaijan in these challenging times.”

It added that both leaders called for an immediate de-escalation, urging “dialogue and diplomacy” to resolve outstanding issues.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz conveyed “heartfelt” Eidul Fitr wishes to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. The sentiments were “warmly reciprocated” by Aliyev for the people of Pakistan, according to the statement.

During the call, they also expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and reaffirmed their mutual resolve and commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties, the PMO added.

In a separate post on X, PM Shehbaz reiterated the same.

“I reiterated my strong condemnation of the attacks against Azerbaijan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters,” he said.

“We agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation and resolution of tensions through dialogue and diplomacy, while reaffirming our shared commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan brotherly ties,” he added.

Two weeks ago, PM Shehbaz had also taken to X to express “serious concern” over the attacks on Azerbaijan.

Phone call with Malaysian PM

Meanwhile, the premier also held a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“While praying for peace and harmony of the Ummah, the two leaders called for de-escalation of the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region and agreed to continue to work together for advancing peace efforts in this regard,” a statement by the PMO said.

“Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral ties and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia fraternal relations,” it added.

PM Shehbaz also felicitated the Malaysian premier, government and people on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a post on X, the premier reiterated that the two discussed the “evolving situation in Iran and the Gulf region, and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation and continued joint efforts to promote peace through dialogue and diplomacy”.

“We also expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in Pakistan-Malaysia relations and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening our fraternal ties,” he said.

The premier had previously briefed Ibrahim on “recent developments regarding Afghanistan” in a call on March 5. The pair had also expressed “deep concern” at the situation in the Middle East.

Call with Uzbek president

In their phone call, PM Shehbaz and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev “exchanged views on the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region and stressed upon the need for an immediate de-escalation and use of dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of all disputes”, said the PMO.

The premier exchanged Eid greetings with Mirziyoyev in their “most cordial conversation”, the statement said.

“The prime minister conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the president, and the brotherly people of Uzbekistan on this blessed occasion of Eid, which the Uzbek leader warmly reciprocated,” it read.

The two leaders “expressed satisfaction on the highly successful outcomes of the Uzbek president’s visit to Pakistan last month”, the PMO stated.

PM Shehbaz noted that “regular follow-up on the key decisions taken by both leaders would ensure further strengthening of the bilateral ties”.

In a post on X about the phone call, the premier said, “I expressed satisfaction at the highly successful outcomes of his recent visit to Pakistan and underscored the importance of continued follow-up to further strengthen our bilateral partnership.”

“We also discussed the situation in Iran and the Gulf region, and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation and resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

A day earlier, the premier had also held phone calls with Turkiye President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, with the situation in the Middle East coming under discussion.