Netanyahu reiterates aim of war on Iran to remove the nuclear and ballistic missile threats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated in a press conference that the war on Iran aims to remove the nuclear and ballistic missile threats “before they’re buried deep underground and become immune from aerial attack”, Al Jazeera reports.

He has also said it will create conditions for the Iranian people to “grasp their freedom to control their destiny”.

Netanyahu has said Israel and the US were “destroying the factories that produce the components to make missiles, wiping out their industrial base in a way we didn’t before”, claiming that Iran’s “command and control structure is in utter chaos”.

He added that Israel was “helping in its own way, in intel and other means” the American effort to open the Strait of Hormuz, and explained that price spikes “go up and come down”.