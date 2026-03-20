E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Iran claims it struck US F-35 over central Iran, with fighter jet’s fate unclear

Anadolu Agency Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 01:22am
A F-35 jet lands on the runway of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises about 100 miles south of Oahu, Hawaii, US July 19, 2024. — Reuters/ File
A F-35 jet lands on the runway of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises about 100 miles south of Oahu, Hawaii, US July 19, 2024. — Reuters/ File
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Thursday that it had struck and “seriously damaged” a US F-35 fighter jet over central Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC said the aircraft was hit by its air defence systems at around 2:50am (local time) on Thursday (2320GMT Wednesday night), adding that “a US F-35 fighter jet was struck and seriously damaged” over central Iran.

It added that “the fate of the aircraft remains unknown and is under investigation,” noting there is a “high possibility” that the jet may have crashed.

The IRGC also said the operation came “following the successful interception of more than 125 US-Israeli drones,” adding that the incident “reflects significant and targeted improvements in the country’s integrated air defence systems.”

The US military, meanwhile, said in a statement that a US F-35 aircraft conducted an emergency landing after flying a combat mission over Iran. The military said the pilot was in stable condition.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told AFP it appeared the aircraft had been hit by Iran, but an investigation was under way.

The developments come as the US and Israel continue to engage in a war with Iran. It began with Washington and Tel Aviv launching a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, which also resulted in the assassination of supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

So far, more than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran during the war.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Additional input from AFP

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