Netanyahu says seeing ‘cracks’ in Iran leadership

The Israeli prime minister says he us “seeing cracks” in the Iranian leadership, with the country’s new supreme leader yet to make a public appearance, AFP reports.

“I’m not sure who’s running Iran right now. Mojtaba, the replacement ayatollah, has not shown his face. What we see is that there is a lot of tensions inside the people who are edging for the top,” Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a televised press conference.

“We’re seeing cracks, and we’re trying to propagate them as fast as we can, not only in the top command, we’re seeing cracks in the field.”