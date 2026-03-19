Americans believe Trump will send troops into Iran, and don’t like the idea: poll

Some 65 per cent of Americans believe US President Donald Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war in Iran, but only 7pc support the idea, Reuters reports citing a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The three-day poll showed Trump’s broader standing with the public holding largely unchanged at 40pc, up 1 percentage point from a Reuters/Ipsos poll carried out in the hours after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The poll, which gathered respondents from 1,545 US adults nationwide, had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

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