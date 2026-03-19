Germany’s Merz welcomes Trump’s readiness to end Middle East fighting

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has welcomed what he says are signals by US President Donald Trump that combat action in Iran could come to an end, which could allow Europe to contribute to securing peace in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

“I am expressly grateful that the US president sent a signal in this regard last night that he is prepared to bring the fighting to an end,” he told reporters ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

Merz reiterated that Europe is ready to help stabilise the Middle East once combat action has stopped.