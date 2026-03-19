Israel’s military says it has detected yet another wave of incoming Iranian missiles, according to Al Jazeera.
It says Israeli defence systems are working to shoot down the munitions and that people in affected areas will receive mobile alerts.
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Israel’s military says it has detected yet another wave of incoming Iranian missiles, according to Al Jazeera.
It says Israeli defence systems are working to shoot down the munitions and that people in affected areas will receive mobile alerts.