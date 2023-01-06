Probe confirms meningoencephalitis behind 12 ‘mysterious’ deaths in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The findings of the medical committee to investigate the cause of the death of 12 persons, most of the children and teenagers, at Basti Behram Leghari, Rukanpur, revealed that they all had died of meningoencephalitis.

Explaining the condition, John Hopkins Medicine of the John Hopkins University, Maryland, USA, says: “The meninges are the layers of thin tissue that cover your brain. If these tissues become infected, it’s called meningitis. When your brain becomes inflamed or infected, the problem is called encephalitis. If both the meninges and the brain are infected, the condition is called meningoencephalitis”.

It says encephalitis involving herpes is a medical emergency which needs to be promptly diagnosed and treated. This disease is often fatal when it is not treated. Meningitis and encephalitis may be caused by bacteria, fungi, or other types of germs. But many are caused by viruses, and many kinds of viruses can be to blame. Its symptoms include headache, fever, neck stiffness, sensitivity to light, seizures and trouble thinking clearly.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Hassan Khan told the reporters that the committee, constituted by Shaikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital Principal Dr Muhammad Saleem Leghari, after a detailed investigation into the cases, declared that all the 12 casualties were due to meningoencephalitis.

Mr Khan added that most probably these deaths in the same family were due to close contact. He said that the medical teams of the health department would visit the area to monitor the situation and spread public awareness on the disease.

On the other hand, according to some local residents, a local lady health visitor suggested to the families of the deceased to visit the main hospital in Rahim Yar Khan because of the seriousness of the disease but the families ignored her suggestion. There was no proper awareness campaign about the epidemic or other diseases in the area by health authorities.

Another person in the area said that after the incident, few health workers were distributing the tablets for headache and fever.

During the last 12 days as many children of the basti had expired in various medical facilities of the region. They were identified as Salma Bibi (9) and Umaira (10), Ijaz Ahmed (11), Maqsood Ahmed (26), Zubaida (24), Aysha (8), Rabia (20), Bushra (17), Shehnaz (2), Nazeera Bibi (17), Khadeeja Bibi (3) and Asif (2). They had developed similar symptoms and were shifted to three health facilities, including Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), Bahawalpur, Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) RYK and Al-Khalid Hospital on the National Highway, where they expired.

