Australia’s defence ministry says no injuries reported after strike on Al Minhad Air Base in UAE

The Australian defence ministry has issued a statement on the Iranian strike on the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, saying that no injuries were reported.

“No ADF personnel were injured in the incident, and all ADF personnel deployed to the Middle East are safe and accounted for,” the statement on X said.

The ministry added that the strike resulted in “minor damage” to an accommodation block and medical facility in the Australian section of the base.

“Defence’s focus is on ensuring the safety and security of our people, and we will continue to revise force protection measures as the situation in the Middle East evolves,” it said.